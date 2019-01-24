TRAFFIC

Anaheim unveils FRAN, app-based electric vehicle system that takes you through Center City

Anaheim is home to one of the first public microtransit systems in the country.

The city unveiled its new, unique app-based electric vehicle system Free Ride Around the Neighborhood, also known as FRAN.

FRAN's fleet of 10 vehicles connects popular destinations in Anaheim's Center City area.

The shared vehicles arrive on demand via FRAN's smartphone app.

FRAN is distinct from other microtransit systems in the U.S. because it is a free electric-vehicle service accessed through app technology and operated by a public transportation agency, not by a private company.

Another bonus is that the cars are built in Anaheim.
