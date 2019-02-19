No more speed limits: Bill seeks to eliminate speed limits for parts of 5 Freeway, Highway 99

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California roads can be pretty hectic. Imagine what it would be like to drive with no speed limit on parts of the 5 Freeway and Highway 99?That's what Orange County State Sen. John Moorlach is proposing.The Republican lawmaker has introduced a bill proposing the construction of two additional northbound and southbound lanes to both highways, allowing drivers to go faster than the current speed limits. Speed limits would remain on the older lanes.Moorlach's bill says the intent is to provide an alternative to the "high speed rail system" while reducing greenhouse gases.The bill must pass with majority votes in the State Senate.