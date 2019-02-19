Traffic

No more speed limits: Bill seeks to eliminate speed limits for parts of 5 Freeway, Highway 99

EMBED <>More Videos

California roads can be pretty hectic. Imagine what it would be like to drive with no speed limit on parts of the 5 Freeway and Highway 99?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California roads can be pretty hectic. Imagine what it would be like to drive with no speed limit on parts of the 5 Freeway and Highway 99?

That's what Orange County State Sen. John Moorlach is proposing.

The Republican lawmaker has introduced a bill proposing the construction of two additional northbound and southbound lanes to both highways, allowing drivers to go faster than the current speed limits. Speed limits would remain on the older lanes.

Moorlach's bill says the intent is to provide an alternative to the "high speed rail system" while reducing greenhouse gases.

The bill must pass with majority votes in the State Senate.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficcaliforniaorange countyenvironmentgreenhouse gaspoliticsspeedingdrivingspeed limit
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Show More
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Eyewitness This: Long Beach aerial tram, Lebron's latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued; task force officer critical
More TOP STORIES News