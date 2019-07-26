Caltrans warns of major traffic delays in Inland Empire as major construction project begins on 60 FWY

GLEN AVON, Calif. (KABC) -- A traffic nightmare is expected in the Inland Empire over the weekend as a major repaving project begins on the 60 Freeway.The so-called "60 Swarm" kicks off Friday at 10 p.m. on a 12-mile stretch of road from the I-15 in Ontario to the CA-91 and I-215 interchange in Riverside.The closure will run through Monday at 5 a.m.Those weekend closures will continue through Sept. 9, with the exception of Labor Day weekend, then switch to the westbound lanes.There will also be partial closures during week nights, but only after rush hour.Caltrans recommends drivers use the I-10 or the I-91 as alternate routes. Some of the roads deep in the closure area aren't big enough to handle all the traffic, so officials are urging people not to use side streets as a detour."If you just need to go through the area, use the 15 to the 10 or the 210, or use the 15 down to the 91 and come back toward the 215," one traffic official said.The project cost about $130 million, with $17 million being funded by the gas tax.