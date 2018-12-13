Money rained down on a New Jersey highway Thursday morning, leading to several crashes as motorists stopped and scrambled to pick up the cash.It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Route 3 in East Rutherford during the height of the morning commute.Police say they received a call of a Brinks armored truck spilling cash across the western lanes.Video shows drivers exiting their cars to collect the money, which authorities say led to multiple motor vehicle accidents.It is unknown how much money ended up on the roadway or if those who collected it will be allowed to keep it.Law enforcement officers would likely have their work cut out for them were they to attempt to track down the culprits."We can confirm that there was an incident with one of our trucks this morning, which we are investigating," Brinks told Eyewitness News in a statement.