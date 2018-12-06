RIVCO: WB SR-60 at Gilman Springs Road on ramp, Unincorporated area, multiple traffic collisions blocking all lanes. Unknown duration. WB-60 at I-10 will closed shortly. Use alternate route if possible. #Caltrans8 #Quickmap — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 6, 2018

A crash involving multiple vehicles in unincorporated Moreno Valley shut down all westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway Thursday morning amid rainy conditions.The wreck occurred near Gilman Springs Road. According to a California Highway Patrol incident log, there may have been up to 13 vehicles involved in the wreck - one of which appeared to be a marked San Bernardino National Forest battalion chief vehicle.Traffic in the area was at a standstill.The duration of the closure was not known.