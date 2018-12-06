TRAFFIC

Crash involving up to 13 vehicles blocks all lanes of WB 60 Fwy in Moreno Valley

A crash involving up to 13 vehicles in unincorporated Moreno Valley shut down all westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway Thursday morning amid rainy conditions, CHP said.

A crash involving multiple vehicles in unincorporated Moreno Valley shut down all westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway Thursday morning amid rainy conditions.

The wreck occurred near Gilman Springs Road. According to a California Highway Patrol incident log, there may have been up to 13 vehicles involved in the wreck - one of which appeared to be a marked San Bernardino National Forest battalion chief vehicle.

Traffic in the area was at a standstill.

The duration of the closure was not known.
