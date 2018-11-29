TRAFFIC

Eagle Rock crash: Big rig veers off rain-slicked 134 Freeway, crashes on embankment

A semi-truck veered off the 134 Freeway and crashed on a steep embankment in Eagle Rock as light but steady rain pelted the Southland's roadways. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A semi-truck veered off the 134 Freeway and crashed on a steep embankment in Eagle Rock on Thursday morning as light but steady rain pelted the Southland's roadways.

The crash was reported shortly after 2 a.m. near Figueroa Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The truck driver told investigators that he was sideswiped by another vehicle before his big rig drove off the freeway.

No injuries were reported.

The CHP closed three eastbound lanes as crews worked to clean up a fuel spill at the scene.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.
