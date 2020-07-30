Traffic

10 Freeway crash: All EB lanes closed in Baldwin Park after semi-truck overturns, erupts in flames

A semi-truck crashed and overturned onto its side Thursday afternoon in Baldwin Park, spilling diesel fuel onto the 10 Freeway and prompting the closure of all eastbound lanes at the 605 Freeway interchange.

Whether anyone was injured in the incident was not immediately clear.

Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames, but traffic was backed up for miles as crews worked to clean up the 25 gallons of fuel that spilled onto the freeway.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battle 10-acre brush fire in Angeles National Forest
LIVE: OC health officials provide update on COVID-19 response
4.2 quake hits near Pacoima area, USGS says
Obama's full eulogy at John Lewis' funeral: WATCH
Councilman wants LA to cite people who refuse to wear masks
California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy
Why are EDD benefits being cut off after only a few weeks?
Show More
Pres. Trump offers to pay for Vanessa Guillen's funeral
Garcetti expects COVID-19 fight to last through mid-2021
3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta
Former presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after COVID battle
Stepfather arrested after boy dies in apparent drug overdose
More TOP STORIES News