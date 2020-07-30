10 Freeway crash: All EB lanes closed in Baldwin Park after semi-truck overturns, erupts in flames

A semi-truck crashed and overturned onto its side Thursday afternoon in Baldwin Park, spilling diesel fuel onto the 10 Freeway and prompting the closure of all eastbound lanes at the 605 Freeway interchange.Whether anyone was injured in the incident was not immediately clear.Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames, but traffic was backed up for miles as crews worked to clean up the 25 gallons of fuel that spilled onto the freeway.