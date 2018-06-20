TRAFFIC

Long Beach Broadway Corridor work begins

LONG BEACH --
Work has begun on a massive overhaul of the Broadway Corridor in Long Beach.


The Broadway Corridor is the first and largest infrastructure project from Measure A funds.

The project extends from Alamitos to Redondo avenues.

Plans call for introducing a pedestrian village in a high-traffic area.

The improvements will include safer bike lanes and a road configuration that's designed to slow down vehicles.

Residents can expect wider sidewalks and increased pedestrian areas at intersections.

A smaller aspect of the project began earlier this year, adding 121 new parking spaces along 1st and 2nd streets.

The project is scheduled for completion in November.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad safetybike lanesLong BeachLos Angeles County
TRAFFIC
1 killed, 1 injured in Carson rollover crash
2 motorcycles lose control, crash into parked car, pole in Alhambra
Laurel Canyon Blvd open again after Studio City water main break
Culver City does 6-month trial with e-scooter company
San Pedro big rig crash blocks lanes on Vincent Thomas Bridge
More Traffic
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News