Long Beach Broadway Corridor work begins

Work has begun on a massive overhaul of the Broadway Corridor in Long Beach.The Broadway Corridor is the first and largest infrastructure project from Measure A funds.The project extends from Alamitos to Redondo avenues.Plans call for introducing a pedestrian village in a high-traffic area.The improvements will include safer bike lanes and a road configuration that's designed to slow down vehicles.Residents can expect wider sidewalks and increased pedestrian areas at intersections.A smaller aspect of the project began earlier this year, adding 121 new parking spaces along 1st and 2nd streets.The project is scheduled for completion in November.