Metro board approves plan to improve bus services across LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles County transportation officials voted Thursday to initiate the NextGen Bus Plan, which is designed to create a faster and more reliable bus network with more routes.The county's Metropolitan Transportation Agency board of directors said they expect some of the changes to bus routes to be implemented in December in areas that have the most need for service improvements."NextGen is the most important piece of work, in my mind, at Metro right now,'' Metro Board Chair and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said, adding that the NextGen plan has been years in the making and involved hundreds of public input meetings.The plan is to have most of the new bus routes implemented by June, and all route changes are planned to be in service by December 2021. The plan prioritizes bus travel on the county's busiest streets."This is the first major overhaul of Metro's bus system in more than 25 years, and these changes will vastly improve bus service for current and future riders,'' Metro CEO Phillip Washington said. Metro's bus ridership has fallen less during the pandemic than in many other metro areas, which demonstrates how much people completely depend on our bus system, which will now better serve everyone's needs.''