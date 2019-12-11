Orange County transit officials consider converting carpool lanes to toll lanes on several freeways

A busy stretch of the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana is among those being looked at, along with sections of the 57, 55 and 91 freeways.
Those traffic arteries could see current carpool lanes converted to toll lanes.
Like some major freeway-improvement projects, however, this one could take years before it is fully implemented. Officials have estimated a possible 10-year timeline for bringing the Orange County toll lanes to fruition.
RELATED: LA Metro approves $27 million to fund study on proposed toll lanes in Sepulveda Pass
If approved, the work would be undertaken by the Orange County Transportation authority.
OCTA officials are expected to discuss the matter at a meeting in April.
An unrelated widening project is already underway on the 405 Freeway, which will add toll lanes on that interstate between the Los Angeles County line and the 73 Freeway.