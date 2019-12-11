Traffic

Orange County transit officials consider converting carpool lanes to toll lanes on several freeways

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Caltrans officials are considering whether to create toll lanes on some of Orange County's major freeways, which are among the most heavily trafficked in the world.

A busy stretch of the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana is among those being looked at, along with sections of the 57, 55 and 91 freeways.

Those traffic arteries could see current carpool lanes converted to toll lanes.

Like some major freeway-improvement projects, however, this one could take years before it is fully implemented. Officials have estimated a possible 10-year timeline for bringing the Orange County toll lanes to fruition.

RELATED: LA Metro approves $27 million to fund study on proposed toll lanes in Sepulveda Pass
EMBED More News Videos

LA Metro is looking to ease congestion on one of the busiest freeways in the world - the 405 Freeway.


If approved, the work would be undertaken by the Orange County Transportation authority.

OCTA officials are expected to discuss the matter at a meeting in April.

An unrelated widening project is already underway on the 405 Freeway, which will add toll lanes on that interstate between the Los Angeles County line and the 73 Freeway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficorange countycaltransfreewaytoll road
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Metro approves $27M to fund study on proposed toll lanes on 405 Fwy.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Downey holiday display targeted by thieves again
Lancaster considers ban on feeding homeless in public
LA County Democrats endorse Gascón over Lacey in DA race
Police investigating fatal stabbing of 62-year-old man in Tustin
Pet adoption center in LA County to waive fees on Saturday
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
California considers calling THC in pot a risk to moms-to-be
Show More
Man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman in Santa Ana
NJ mayor says supermarket shooter targeted Jews
Person struck, killed by Metro train in South LA
Rescuer describes horror of New Zealand's silent eruption
Squirrel pilfers package from San Pedro porch on video
More TOP STORIES News