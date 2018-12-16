TRAFFIC

Pasadena officials looking to ease traffic at California Boulevard, Gold Line intersection

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Commuters in Pasadena could be getting some relief from rush-hour traffic jams, specifically at the intersection where the Gold Line meets California Boulevard.


During rush hour, the train crossing snarls traffic for blocks. The city is now looking at a tunnel or a train bridge for the crossing.

The $105 million project would be paid for with funds from the canceled 710 connector tunnel. The Gold line has several bridges allowing better flow of traffic in the San Gabriel Valley.

If the city of Pasadena decides a bridge is the best option, it will require lowering California Boulevard and raising the tracks. Metro would move the tracks during construction to allow service to continue.

The project may mean closing California Boulevard for a year. It could take a few years to complete.
