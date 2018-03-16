Transit officials and local residents were bracing for more expected rain as a 4-mile section of Topanga Canyon Boulevard remained closed Friday following a mudslide the previous morning.The shutdown of the artery in the Santa Monica Mountains is expected to continue through the weekend out of an abundance of caution, according to authorities.Cleanup efforts continued on Friday afternoon in the aftermath of the mudslide that smothered the boulevard with goopy mud and debris. No one was injured in the incident, but several motorists were initially stranded and their vehicles had to be towed from the scene."We're doing fine," said Steve Maples, one of several local residents who has had to adjust to the State Route 27 closure. "This is why you live in Topanga - so you can experience the reality of nature."The mudslide, the second one to occur in the area in the past two weeks, began about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Both were triggered by heavy rains amid terrain that was charred by wildfire.Commuters are using alternative routes such as Malibu Canyon Road during the shutdown -- an unexpected but welcome result for some residents."I like it. It's quieter, it's peaceful-er," said Gidget Zapata. "It's like the old time, old days."Zapata admitted that at some point the closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard may begin to hurt sales at her nearby flower business.The road is tentatively expected to be reopened Sunday, officials say, pending the severity of the weekend's forecasted rain.