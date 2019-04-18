Elysian Park: Traffic brought to a standstill on SB 110 Freeway after 2-car crash

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A two-vehicle crash brought traffic to a standstill on a stretch of the southbound 110 Freeway in Elysian Park.It was not immediately clear if anyone was seriously injured in the collision, which was reported shortly before 5 a.m. near the 5 Freeway interchange.The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene, where all except one southbound lane was closed. The bottleneck backed up traffic for miles as crews worked to clear the damaged vehicles.The cause of the crash was unknown.