Water rushed down a Tujunga street Thursday morning, leading to a flooding related to a car crash.
The incident occurred on Haines Canyon Avenue, south of Foothill Boulevard at approximately 4:35 a.m.
An overturned car and water rushing down the street was seen.
Details regarding what led to the situation and injuries were not immediately available. One person was transported.
An ambulance was spotted leaving the scene.
Water floods Tujunga street at scene of car accident
