This South LA clinic has been offering transgender health services for 10 years

SOUTH LA (KABC) -- The St. John's Community Health Transgender Health Program in South LA has been helping people regardless of gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation for the last 1o years.

Employees that work here know what it feels like to have been denied primary healthcare.

"The doctors would not see me for being transgender," said Fylicee Majesty, intake coordinator.

Majesty works with patients to determine what they need, whether it's a basic check-up, hormone replacement therapy, or even housing.

And intake coordinator Veronica Fernandez says visibility is crucial to the work they do here.

"An example would just be being visible at the front desk," said Fernandez.

The clinic is open Monday through Saturday.