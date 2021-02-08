Catalina Island to reopen in time for Valentine's Day weekend with COVID-19 precautions

The Catalina Express ferry is expected to resume full service on Friday with reduced capacity and COVID-19 precautions in place.
Daily ferry services are available for passengers from Long Beach. For more ferry information, visit www.catalinaexpress.com.
Some hotels and vacation rentals are currently accepting reservations. About two dozen restaurants will open outdoor dining.
For more information on businesses and services on the island, including hours of operation and closures, visit the "What's Open" page on www.lovecatalina.com.
