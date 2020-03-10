Coronavirus

Flying United? Carrier anticipates flight cuts going into May

The uncertainty of the widespread coronavirus has prompted United Airlines to anticipate cuts to at least a fifth of its flights in May.

The airline already announced a 10 percent reduction of its domestic schedules and 20 percent cut of international schedules in April.

Other U.S.-based carriers including American, JetBlue, and Delta have already anticipated other cuts.

Of the new possible cut in flight schedules heading into May, United stated it will "proactively evaluate and cancel flights on a rolling 90-day basis" until it sees signs of a recovery in demand.
In addition, United CEO Oscar Munoz and President Scott Kirby are forgoing 100 percent of their respective base salaries until at least June 30, according to an SEC filing.

Where are the coronavirus cases in the U.S.?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonhealthunited airlinesaviationcoronavirusunited arilinesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: Gov. Newsom provides update on state response to coronavrius
Coronavirus SoCal updates: New case reported in Los Angeles County
Coronavirus: Disney ramps up sanitation at US theme parks
How to change your travel plans amid COVID-19 concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal updates: New case reported in Los Angeles County
LIVE: Gov. Newsom provides update on state response to coronavrius
SoCal storm: Semi hydroplanes on 10 Fwy in Colton
Man arrested after store clerk killed in Whittier
Baby dies at hospital after possible DUI crash; 2 other children critical
SOCAL STORM: Heavy rain falling over region Tuesday, Wednesday
13-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in South Los Angeles
Show More
US Marine killed in Iraq identified as Simi Valley man
Coronavirus: Here are answers to most common questions
Coronavirus: Disney ramps up sanitation at US theme parks
El Pollo Loco offers free endless tacos at Burbank location
University of La Verne former student arrested for threats
More TOP STORIES News