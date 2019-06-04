LAX lights up pylons in rainbow colors to celebrate Pride Month

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles International Airport is lighting up its pylons in rainbow colors in honor of Pride Month.
LAX officials say they are proud to join Mayor Eric Garcetti in celebration of Pride Month - and everyone is welcome at the airport and in Los Angeles.
In fact, just last week, a travel site named Los Angeles one of the top five most welcoming destinations in North America for LGBTQ+ people.
L.A. joins New York, Chicago, Toronto and Montreal in the top five cities, according to TripAdvisor.
