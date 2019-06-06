LAX travel: Power outage prompts rescreening at terminal 1, causes massive lines for travelers

Airport officials said they were rescreening passengers at terminal 1 "out of an abundance of caution." The concern was that during Wednesday's power outage, there was the possibility that some passengers and bags were not screened.
LAX UPDATE: @LAAirportPD is clearing Terminal 1 before TSA re-screening can begin. When the terminal has been cleared, we estimate it will take one hour to re-screen passengers. @SouthwestAir guests should check flight status w/airline and allow extra time #LAXalert— LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) June 6, 2019
This process triggered long lines for travelers, who were already frustrated due to previous delays and cancellations. The TSA checkpoint has since returned to normal operations, and lines have diminished.
Airport officials said Wednesday in a press release that the "power bump" occurred at 6:29 p.m. Generators brought back most of the electricity immediately, but the equipment took some time to be restarted.
#BREAKING Delays at Terminal 1 at @flyLAXairport passengers being rescreened by TSA following last night’s power outage. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/m7VBsJgjn1— Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) June 6, 2019
Officials had problems getting terminals 1, 7, and 8 immediately back online. The L.A. Department of Water and Power was on scene to fully restore power.
LAX officials said 11 Southwest flights were canceled and 15 were delayed Thursday morning. Wednesday night, about 21 flights were canceled as a result of the power outage. both departures and arrivals. Eighteen were Southwest and three were United flights.
Southwest passengers were advised to visit Southwest.com for re-booking information.
Terminals 7 and 8 were later fully restored, according to the airport.
United Airlines diverted most of its flights to San Francisco. Travelers can call United customer service at 800-864-8331 for more information.
#BREAKING LAX UPDATE: @flyLAXairport says 11 Southwest flights have been cancelled and 15 delayed this morning following evacuation of terminal 1 — Terminal now repopulated & passengers are being rescreened by TSA. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/8S3abdqpP7— Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) June 6, 2019
Terminal 1 was the last terminal to be restored, according to the airport, but Southwest flights remained canceled.
By about 10 p.m. power had been restored to all terminals.