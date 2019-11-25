LAX: Metro offers free bus and light-rail rides to airport during Thanksgiving travel rush, expands FlyAway service

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is waiving fares on some of its buses and trains to Los Angeles International Airport during the Thanksgiving travel rush.The free Metro fares are for travelers catching rides at the City Bus Center or the Green Line's Aviation Station.LAX's FlyAway shuttle bus service is also being expanded for the holiday -- with more buses running on its Hollywood, Long Beach, Union Station and Van Nuys routes.Fares on the FlyAway start at $8 one way.All the holiday service changes run through the Monday after Thanksgiving.