Metrolink train fatally strikes person on tracks in Sylmar; Antelope Valley line partially closed

LAPD says a woman died while crossing the railroad tracks in Sylmar Tuesday.



Witnesses say even though the crossing gates were down & the train horn was blaring, she was wearing headphones and staring at her phone.



She crossed at the sidewalk which has no barrier and was hit — Rob Hayes (@abc7robhayes) August 20, 2019

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was struck and killed by a Metrolink train Tuesday morning in Sylmar, prompting a partial shutdown of the Antelope Valley line.The incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 12800 block of North San Fernando Road, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.No one onboard Metrolink Train 208 was injured, the LAFD said.The Antelope Valley was closed between Newhall and Sylmar as an investigation was conducted, according to Metrolink's Twitter account.