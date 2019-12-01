Travel

Record-setting travel expected at LAX today as thousands return home after Thanksgiving break

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than 100,000 cars are expected to squeeze through Los Angeles International Airport Sunday, the busiest day for the airport as holiday travelers return home after the Thanksgiving break.

The Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving are projected to be "super peak" days with an estimated 246,000 travelers through the major travel hub, according to airport officials.

Officials say guests should be prepared for congested parking lots, heavy traffic and plenty of foot traffic.

The airport's newly launched LAX-it shuttles, which travelers must take to a specific lot to call rideshare services, will have extra staff on hand to reduce wait times for those trying to catch a ride.

The launch of these new procedures was met with confusion and frustration, but here's what you need to know about the rideshare pickup changes.

