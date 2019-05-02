airline

WalletHub report ranks best and worst airlines

The summer travel season is almost here and a brand new report is ranking the best and worst airlines.

Taking the Best Overall honors is Alaska Airlines. WalletHub took delays, baggage issues and passenger complaints into account when ranking airlines for this category.

Safety is obviously a big concern recently with Boeing and its troubled 737 Max 8 and taking the Safest Airline Honors was also Alaska.

The Most Comfortable Airline went to JetBlue. They have free amenities including Wi-Fi, extra legroom and free snacks and beverages.

See the full report on WalletHub.
