'Titanic II' set for maiden voyage in 2022

The "Titanic II" will embark on its maiden voyage in 2022.

The replica ship will mirror the same cabin layout as the original and carry the same number of passengers and crew -- about 3,300 combined.

The $500 million ship will be equipped with a modern navigation system this time and plenty of lifeboats.

The Titanic II will sail from Dubai to England, then trace the original ship's route from Southampton to New York.
