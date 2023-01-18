Did the storm send a tree crashing down on your car or property? Here's what to do

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Weeks of winds and torrential rain sent trees crashing down on houses, cars and roadways across Southern California.

Christian Chamorro and his tree-cutting company, Affordable Tree Experts, have been called to 15 different places since last Friday to remove fallen trees.

"What happened in the last storm, a lot of trees fell down, and on private property and the HOA so we are working all the weekend and all this day to clean everything," he said.

When a tree lands on your property, there are a few steps you should consider:

"If the tree makes some damage to the property, check if you have insurance, contact the insurance, and if not, they can call any tree service, Affordable Tree Experts, and we can take it away," he said.

Home insurance often includes some type of payment for tree damage.

ABC7 cameras captured trees that fell on homes and cars in Reseda, Sierra Madre, Westwood and Woodland Hills.

Lindsay MacPherson had her car crushed by a tree in Long Beach.

"It does suck because I just paid my car off last week," she said. "So now I think I'm going to have to get a new one."

Also, you must have optional comprehensive car insurance and not just the standard collisions and liability insurance required by California to receive an insurance payment.