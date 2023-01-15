New SoCal storm knocks down trees, floods roads and creates muddy mess

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Yet another storm system swept through Southern California on Saturday, knocking down trees, flooding beachfront communities and creating chaotic, muddy messes.

Saturday's rain system was not quite as powerful as last week's series of storms, but the already-saturated ground did create flows of mud and water that caused problems for residents and drivers.

In Woodland Hills, a massive tree came crashing down and crushed at least a dozen cars at a shopping center on Mulholland Drive.

Some people were trapped inside the vehicles, but were able to free themselves without serious injury.

Customers who were dining nearby said it almost felt like an earthquake when the tree fell.

"We were eating inside the Boiling Crab and we hear a loud thud," said Jordan Alvaraz. "We felt it. It was like a shake."

He said he spotted at least one man inside a crushed vehicle.

"One guy was unfortunately inside and we had to help him get out from the front of his windshield," Alvarez said. "It was pretty bad."

In Seal Beach, a notorious drainage spot was once again flooding near the beach, threatening the boardwalk. Residents say the area often backs up when it rains. Crews were there all day Saturday with pumps trying to clear out the water.

In San Pedro, the intersection of 5th and Gaffney started flooding when a storm drain backed up, sending water pouring into lanes.

In Laguna Hills, a woman became trapped clinging to a tree as water rose quickly above her in Aliso Creek. Helicopter crews were able to airlift her to safety.

More rain is expected Sunday and Monday. Latest forecast here.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is warning Californians to be prepared.

"The reality is this is just the eighth of what we anticipate will be nine atmospheric rivers," Newsom said. "We're not done."