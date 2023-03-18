The husband of a woman who collapsed and died of a heart attack after running in the Los Angeles Marathon last year will honor her memory by participating in this year's race.

Husband to honor wife who collapsed, died after LA Marathon by running in this year's race

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) --

Trisha Paddock, 46, was loved and cherished by her family. They were left broken and grief-stricken when she finished a half marathon last year and died.

Her husband, Ryan Paddock, said his wife proudly finished the race before she collapsed and died at the hospital. To honor her, the 44-year-old plans to run his first half-marathon Sunday at the L.A. Marathon.

"She knows I'm running, for sure," he told Eyewitness News.

Paddock will wear a specially designed shirt with his wife's name on the front and the number she wore during last year's race on the back. He said he knows she will be cheering him on from heaven while he's running.

Paddock added even though his wife was perfectly healthy when she ran the half marathon - something she had done numerous times - God called her home.

So when he runs on Sunday, it won't be about trying to win or match what time his wife turned in before the tragedy. It will be a moment to run, cry, laugh and think about the love of his life and the legacy she left him and their three children.

Justin Brown, 49, met Paddock on a plane several months after Paddock lost his wife. He shared the tragic story with Brown, who was so heartbroken he flew in from Texas this weekend to join him in honoring his wife in the half marathon.

"How could I not come and run with him and help him in this time and knowing it's coming up on the one-year anniversary," Brown said.

Paddock said he's going to take it slow and steady to finish the race.

"She had the perfect finish to her life. We always describe life as a marathon. She was doing a marathon and she died at the finish line."