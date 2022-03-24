Family mourns Rancho Palos Verdes mom who died after Los Angeles Marathon

RAMCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. -- Trisha paddock was a mom, wife, daughter, President of the Palos Verdes high school parent teacher student association and volunteer.
Trisha Paddock collapsed at the finish line at the Los Angeles Marathon. She later passed away.
Her family is mourning, but they say they hope everyone remembers her for who she was and what she did for the community.
"Maybe she's just too good to be here. It's kind of a conversation we had as a family last night. Maybe she got a PhD in life already and she learned all the patience she needed, or learned all the brotherly kindness you needed, and it was time for her to move on," said Ryan Paddock, Trisha Paddock's husband.
Ryan Paddock says his wife was passionate about diversity, equity and inclusion. He says she always led with kindness in whatever she did.
Trisha Paddock's oldest daughter, Hannah Paddock, was studying abroad in Rome and came home when she heard of her mother's passing.
She says she thinks of what happened as symbolic. She says her mom finished her race in life as well.
"With everything that's going on, I'm just so proud to be her daughter. In the perspective that my family has had about this, we have an eternal future perspective of where my mom Is right now. I feel like she picked me to be her daughter and I picked her to be my mom," said Hannah Paddock.
Trisha Paddock was running in the charity challenge half marathon in behalf of an organization called the Asian American Drug Abuse Program, also known as AADAP.
The organization primarily is a substance abuse treatment program that provides social service programs to the Los Angeles community.
"When we put out the message to run this year around October, November, she was one of the first ones to volunteer to sign up, and she said that her heart was in supporting AADAP and she thought this was a good way for her to do that," said Dean Nakanishi, CEO of AADAP.
A fundraiser has been set up to help the family with medical bills and expenses.
Trisha is survived by her husband Ryan and three kids Eden, RJ and Hannah Paddock.
Follow Jaysha on social media:
Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha
Twitter.com/abc7jaysha
Instagram.com/abc7jaysha
Family mourns Rancho Palos Verdes mom who died after Los Angeles Marathon
Trisha Paddock died after collapsing at the LA Marathon. She is survived by her husband Ryan and three kids Eden, RJ and Hannah.
IN THE COMMUNITY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News