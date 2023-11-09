Tustin public schools closed after asbestos detected in historic hangar fire debris

Public schools and parks in the city of Tustin are closed after air quality experts detected asbestos at the historic air hangar that burned down earlier this week.

Asbestos was found in samples of debris and ash that were collected in "public areas" near the hangar, which could pose a potential health risk, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD).

"Samples of debris and ash were collected in public areas near the hangar, and results of laboratory testing show the presence of asbestos," the agency said. "The public is strongly encouraged to follow precautions outlined by the local public health agency when coming in contact with any debris or ash."

Because of the potential health risks, the Tustin Unified School District decided to close all schools Thursday.

In a message to families, Superintendent Mark Johnson said all district preschools and daycares would also be closed.

In addition, the city closed nearly a dozen parks and said additional facilities may also be closed, pending more information from the AQMD and the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Meanwhile, a Veterans Day car show that was scheduled for this weekend has been canceled.

Health experts recommend that residents in the area stay indoors with windows and doors closed.

The city is now waiting on final reports which may confirm other toxic gases and metals in the ash.

The cause of Tuesday's fire is still not known.