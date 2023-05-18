WATCH LIVE

Twin Towers Correctional Facility will receive additional mental health support

By KABC logo
Thursday, May 18, 2023 7:15AM
The Los Angeles County board of supervisors approved a motion Tuesday to create an intensive care unit at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Additional mental health support is coming to a local jail for mentally ill inmates.

The Los Angeles County board of supervisors approved a motion Tuesday to create an intensive care unit at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, adding 16 mental health beds.

The unit will care for those who are jailed and in need of mental help and stabilizing inmates so they aren't a danger to themselves or others.

According to correctional health services, about 12% of all inmates at the jail suffer from some type of mental illness.

