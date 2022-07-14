twitter

Is Twitter down? Massive outage reported on social media site

Twitter hit by apparent outage

SAN FRANCISCO -- The social media website Twitter appears to be affected by a massive outage Thursday morning.

The website downdetector.com reported a massive spike in outages starting at around 8 a.m. Eastern Time.

So far, no details have been reported on the cause of the outage.

