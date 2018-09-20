Two homeless victims die from baseball-bat attack in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Two homeless men who were viciously beaten by a baseball bat as they slept in downtown LA have died days after the attacks, officials said.
Los Angeles police are still looking for the suspect who brutally beat three homeless men as they slept Sunday around 4:30 a.m.
The attacks initially left all three unconscious and in critical condition. Now two have died and the third remains clinging to life, police said.
Police say the suspect approached sleeping homeless men and beat them repeatedly on the head and shoulders with a baseball bat, then ransacked their pockets and belongings to rob them.
One of the victims was found unconscious in the 700 block of Wilshire Boulevard and two of them were found in the area of 5th Street between Flower and Figueroa.
The suspect is also believed to be homeless, based on his appearance and surveillance video that shows him rummaging through trash as he walked around the area.
The suspect was described as a man in his 30s or 40s with medium height and build, dark bushy hair, wearing a blue hat, gray sweatshirt, black shorts and bright white tennis shoes. One of his more distinctive traits is a unique gait caused by outwardly bowed legs, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division Detectives Daryn Dupree, David Holmes or Laura Evens at (213)486-6860, or the Real Time Analysis and Critical Response Division at (213)484-6700.
Anonymous tips can be provided to LA Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.