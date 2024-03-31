Family files lawsuit in connection to man's death in San Pedro bar shooting

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A lawsuit has been filed in connection to the shooting death of a 33-year-old man at a bar in San Pedro.

The family of Tyrone Tyars is suing after he was shot and killed inside the Machista Bar in January. The incident began when there was an altercation inside the bar, and a woman fired multiple rounds, striking three patrons, police said.

Tyars died at the scene.

After his death, family members said Tyars went to the bar after receiving an urgent call from his girlfriend, indicating she was in trouble and needed his help. They said he basically went there to pick her up, but things got out of hand.

Renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump joined the family to announce the lawsuit on Saturday. They're calling for the bar to close following what they say have been multiple shooting incidents and public safety concerns at the location.

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested and charged for the murder of Tyars.