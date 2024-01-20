1 killed, 2 wounded after woman opens fire at San Pedro bar, police say

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police said a woman killed a man and wounded two other people in an overnight shooting at a bar in San Pedro.

Officers were called at approximately 12:15 a.m. to the Machista Bar at 952 S. Pacific St. near 10th Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman said.

The incident began when there was an altercation inside the bar, and a woman fired multiple rounds striking three patrons, according to the LAPD.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed a woman, in stable condition, to a hospital and another man, in stable condition, took himself to a hospital, police said.

The suspect fled the scene, and police had no suspect description.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the LAPD's Harbor station at 310-726-7700. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.