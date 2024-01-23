Man killed in San Pedro bar shooting was only there to pick up girlfriend, family says

Meanwhile, the suspect, identified only as a woman, remains on the run.

Family members say 33-year-old Tyrone Tyars got a call from his girlfriend saying she was at the bar and needed help. They said he basically went there to pick her up and leave but things got out of hand.

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of a man who was shot to death at a San Pedro bar over the weekend is speaking out for the first time, saying the young father was looking forward to a future with his two children as his killer remains on the run.

The shooting happened Saturday at the Machista Bar in the 900 block of South Pacific Street. The incident began when there was an altercation inside the bar, and a woman fired multiple rounds, striking three patrons, police said.

According to investigators, paramedics rushed a woman to a hospital in stable condition while another man was also listed in stable condition after transporting himself to a hospital.

Tyrone Tyars, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members said Tyars arrived at the bar after receiving an urgent call from his girlfriend, indicating she was in trouble and needed his help. They said he basically went there to pick her up and leave and said things simply got out of hand.

"I'm here for justice for my son. My son did not deserve to be gunned down," said his mother Ira McGrady during a press conference Tuesday.

Tyars and his girlfriend, who was often referred to as his wife by family members, have two children and were looking forward to the future.

"He only came to pick up his wife from this club because of a brawl inside. He didn't come for anything else, and it's very heartbreaking, as a mother, to have to deal with this," said McGrady.

Meanwhile, police have not yet released a detailed description of the suspect.

"My family is facing a terrible tragedy right now, as you can see," said the victim's cousin. "He wasn't trouble. He was happy with his life at this time. He was helping in the convalescent homes, cooking for the elderly."

"I'm very broken," said McGrady. "I need help finding the suspect that killed my son."

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call the LAPD's Harbor station at 310-726-7700. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.