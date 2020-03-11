Coronavirus school closures and cancellations: List of Southern California schools and colleges affected

All around the country, other public schools and universities are canceling classes or shifting to online-only instruction in an effort to contain the outbreak.
There have been more than 128,000 cases of coronavirus diagnosed worldwide, with more than 4,700 deaths. In the United States, there have been more than 1,600 cases, with more than three dozen deaths.
LAUSD
The Los Angeles Unified School District will close for two weeks starting Monday, March 16. Board members for the second largest school district in the country made the unanimous decision following an emergency meeting.
The district had originally announced plans to open 40 resource centers across the region to provide supervision as well as meals for students who do not have access to proper nutrition at home.
But Monday night, district officials said after talking with health officials, they determined they could not safely open the centers. Instead, the district will open 60 Grab & Go Food Centers. The centers will open starting Wednesday, March 18, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Each child will be allowed to take home two meals from the centers.
A map of the Grab & Go Food Centers is available here.
Also while the schools are closed, instruction will happen online, and the LAUSD will work with PBS to provide classes on TV.
USC
The University of Southern California was initially testing an online-only model for a week in case it has to shift for the longer term.
Then USC officials announced the online classes would continue for another week after spring recess, from March 22 to March 29.
"We encourage students not to return to campus during this time, but to take their classes remotely," the school said.
Sporting events would also be held without spectators at USC, although the school said it would make some exceptions for families of the athletes. The events will be streamed for students to watch.
UCLA
UCLA also has no confirmed cases at this time, according to Chancellor Gene D. Block.
Still, starting Wednesday in-person classes will be suspended "wherever possible" and switched to online platforms at least through April 10, which is the end of the second week of the spring quarter.
Important update: UCLA is suspending in-person classes, offering final exams remotely starting Wed 3/10 through 4/10.— UCLA (@UCLA) March 10, 2020
Large conferences and @UCLAAthletics guidelines also changing.
No confirmed UCLA cases of #coronavirus #COVID19 at this time.
Details: https://t.co/S3cqoVUMGh pic.twitter.com/Db8AmX8ZdY
Winter quarter exams will be offered remotely, the school says. The campus itself, including housing, hospitals and laboratories, will remain open, but nonessential gatherings of more than 100 people will be canceled.
That includes sporting events on campus, which "will be largely spectator-free through April 10 and limited to individuals essential to safely and effectively managing events."
"For our entire community, please also remember that COVID-19 is clearly going to disrupt and change our schedules, habits and lives for the foreseeable future," Block wrote. "This will not be a perfect transition; however, it will not change who we are and what we do."
PEPPERDINE
The last day of scheduled in-person classes at Pepperdine University will be on Friday, officials announced Wednesday. Classes will transition to online beginning the week of March 16 and will continue online for the remainder of the spring semester.
All residential students are being asked to move out of their on-campus housing by 3 p.m. on March 15, and all non-essential university events with an expected attendance of 100 or more will be canceled or postponed through the end of March, university officials said.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
Additionally, Loyola Marymount announced it is moving classroom instruction to the online format from March 16 to March 31. The school is on spring break this week and faculty members are testing out the technology. The school's three campuses, in Westchester, Playa Vista and downtown Los Angeles, remain open and operational. There have not been any suspected cases of coronavirus at LMU.
UC RIVERSIDE
Riverside says it has no known cases on campus at this time. Still, the school is also shifting to online-only classes. Some classes will continue in-person during a transition period.
Winter exams will be administered remotely. Spring quarter courses will shift to online through April 3.
Students who live on campus have been offered the option to move back home since they are taking classes remotely.
Large gatherings of more than 150 people are being canceled.
Sporting events at UC Riverside will also be held without fans in attendance.
UC IRVINE
UC's Irvine campus is continuing classes in-person this week but is encouraging instructors to shift to online-only teaching. Final exams next week will be administered remotely. During spring quarter, the campus will shift to "remote learning mode," though exceptions will be made for situations such as working in a lab or studio.
Students who live on campus are encouraged to move back to their off-campus homes and stay there for the spring quarter.
Gatherings with more than 100 people are being canceled.
Athletic events will be held without spectators.
CSULB
California State Long Beach, meanwhile, will suspend in-person, on-campus classes beginning Thursday and continuing through March 17. Regular classes are expected to resume April 20, with "alternative instruction'' beginning March 18. Some courses will continue in-person sessions if alternative instruction is not appropriate, such as some laboratory, performing-arts and physical-education courses.
CSUN
Though there have not been any confirmed cases of coronavirus at California State University Northridge, officials announced Wednesday the university is switching to "virtual and alternate modalities of learning" beginning March 23 and continuing through April 19. All in-person classes will be canceled Thursday, March 12 through Sunday, March 15.
CSUF
California State University Fullerton, which has also not seen any confirmed cases, will begin transitioning to online classes beginning Thursday, encouraging its faculty "to commence the delivery of non-face-to-face teaching modalities to the full extent that it is feasible and in service to course requirements.'' The virtual classes will be mandatory March 17 and 18 for a technical equipment test, then return to voluntary March 19-20.
All face-to-face and virtual classes at CSUF will be suspended March 23-24, while all in-person courses will be suspended beginning March 25 through April 26.
LACCD
Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez said as many classes as possible will be moved online at all nine of the district's campuses, beginning March 18. All classes at all colleges will be canceled March 16 and 17 to allow time for faculty training in the online system.
CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY
At Chapman University in Orange, officials announced that classes will be moved online, but the campus will remain open. Orange County Health Care Agency officials say the risk of contracting coronavirus is low in Orange County, but the move to online classes is meant to "minimize the potential exposure on campus,'' Chapman spokesman Amy Stevens said. Chapman human resources managers are "evaluating eligibility and capacity for remote work'' for university employees. Sports and other campus-related events with more than 100 spectators will be canceled, Stevens said.
COMPTON COLLEGE: All classes are canceled Tuesday, March 17 - Friday, March 20. Saturday, March 14 and Monday, March 16 classes will be held as scheduled on campus. Majority of Compton College will move to alternative methods of instruction, beginning Saturday, March 21 - Friday, April 10.
SADDLEBACK COLLEGE: Saddleback College will implement a "soft close" starting Monday, March 23 until May 1, at which time the school will reassess. This does not affect regularly scheduled classes for March 12 or 13.
MT SAN JACINTO COLLEGE: MSJC announced on Thursday, March 12, 2020, that the majority of classes will be moved to an online education platform to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Classes for students will be canceled on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, in order to train faculty to access and teach in various online platforms. Some courses that do not lend well to an online format, including some Career Education programs, will not be taught online. Online instruction for students is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 18.
IRVINE VALLEY COLLEGE: Beginning Monday, lectures will be online with a few labs in person. Campus support services will still be in-person.
SANTIAGO AND SANTA ANA COLLEGES: Effective Friday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 17, Santa Ana College and Santiago Canyon College will suspend all in-person and on-campus convening of classes and student support services.
RIO HONDO COLLEGE: In response to the recent coronavirus pandemic and in consultation with the Board of Trustees, the college will begin transitioning courses to an online format. Effective March 16 through April 4, as many courses as possible will be moved online to Canvas. The purpose of this change is to limit exposure to COVID-19 by preventing large groups from assembling on campus. The campus is not closing. RHC will continue to offer critical services to students, staff, and the community. The academic calendar will continue to be observed, so campus will be closed for spring break March 21 to March 27.
NORTH ORANGE CO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT: Cancelling all in-person classes starting Monday, March 16, 2020. (Includes Anaheim, Cypress and Fullerton)
GLENDALE COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Moves most instruction to virtual learning and service environment effective March 18, 2020. Classes closed on March 16 and 17, 2020
FULLERTON COLLEGE - Because of continuing concerns about Coronavirus (COVID-19), Fullerton College will transition as many courses as possible away from in-person class meetings. Classes are cancelled March 13 - 17.
COLLEGE OF CANYONS: Classes moving to online formats. College of the Canyons will begin the process of transitioning in-person spring semester classes to online formats starting Monday, March 16. Students will be contacted by their instructors with more details about the process for moving forward. Until then, students should plan on attending classes as scheduled.
CYPRESS COLLEGE: Cypress College will cancel classes from March 13 to March 17. Instruction will resume on March 18 (primarily online and real-time teleconferencing). Faculty and staff will use March 16 & 17 for planning, implementation, and staff development.
VENTURA CO. COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT: The Chancellor's Office, and academic and student leadership, Moorpark, Oxnard, Ventura colleges and Ventura College - East Campus will begin to transition to virtual and alternate modalities of learning for lecture classes beginning the next week, Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20. Following the week-long transition, lecture classes will no longer meet and will continue in virtual and alternative instructional modes beginning Monday, March 23rd. Student Services and other support resources (e.g. libraries and computer labs) will continue to be open and available.
LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE: Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of students, faculty and staff, the Long Beach Community College District will move most classes online by Wed., March 18 in order to limit the transmission of the Coronavirus COVID-19. In addition, Long Beach City College will be postponing all District-sponsored events where the public has been invited.
LA COMMUNITY COLLEGES: LOS ANGELES-Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD) Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez, Ph.D., today announced that as many classes as possible will be moved into an online education platform for all nine colleges, including Los Angeles City College, East Los Angeles College, Los Angeles Harbor College, Los Angeles Mission College, Los Angeles Pierce College, Los Angeles Southwest College, Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, Los Angeles Valley College and West Los Angeles College.
ANTELOPE VALLEY COLLEGE: No closures.
CERRITOS COLLEGE: Modifying employee travel.
CITRUS COLLEGE: The college is monitoring the local, state and national status of COVID-19.
MT. SAN ANTONIO COLLEGE: In the event of a campus closure, information will be shared through Mt. SAC Alerts, the school's primary means of communication in the event of an emergency. The college will continue to develop guidelines and share them via Health Alerts, Health Alert information will be distributed through campus email, Facebook, Twitter and the Mt. SAC Newsroom.
PASADENA CITY COLLEGE: By March 18, PCC will convert most in-person classes to offer temporary remote instruction wherever possible. From March 18 through April 20, college events with a projected attendance of more than 100 people will be cancelled or postponed.
SANTA MONICA COLLEGE: Most classes will temporarily move to remote instruction. Effective Wednesday, March 18, SMC will transition as many in-person classes as possible to temporary remote instruction modalities such as Canvas, Zoom, and other platforms. Classes will be canceled Friday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 17 to provide time for faculty members, staff, and students to prepare for the transition to remote teaching and learning modalities. The college remains open for business and most college operations will continue during this time.
CSU CHANNEL ISLANDS- Closed March 16-March 19. Spring Break will be from March 23-March 29. Virtual learning to resume after spring break through May 22.
UNIVERSITY OD REDLANDS- Closed and adapting to online classes
CAL STATE SAN BERNARDINO- No Classes the week of March 30. Virtual classes will begin April 4.
CAL POLY POMONA- Starting March 18, classes will transition to a virtual format.
POMONA COLLEGE- The remainder of the semester will be conducted through online classes.
MOUNT ST. MARY'S - Temporarily moving classes to online format from March 14 to April 3.
CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY- Has moved all instruction to online formats until further notice.
UCLA- Online classes through April 10.
USC- Online classes to start after Spring Break March 22- March 29.
LMU- Moving to online classes after Spring Break March 16- March 31.
CSUN - Will conduct virtual classes beginning on March 23 and continuing through April 19.
RIO HONDO COLLEGE - Temporarily closed until further notice.
CSULB- Online instruction will begin on March 18.
CSULA: Classes canceled March 16 -19. Classes will resume online on March 20.
UC RIVERSIDE- Spring Quarter will be held fully online through April 3.
AZUSA PACIFIC- Classes will be held online until further notice.
BIOLA UNIVERSITY- All classes and chapels have been canceled March 16 through March 20. Classes and chapels will resume remotely on March 23.
COMPTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE- Closed to the public March 17 through April 10.
LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE- All classes are are to be moved to online-remote instruction, including labs, trade classes, studio classes, etc. until further notice.
ANTELOPE VALLEY COLLEGE- Closed until further notice.
CHAFFEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE- Canceled all non-essential gatherings on campus through May 2.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GRADE AND HIGH SCHOOLS:
LAUSD: The Los Angeles Unified School District will close for two weeks starting Monday, March 16. Board members for the second largest school district in the country made the unanimous decision following an emergency meeting. During the closure, the school will have 40 resource centers open to provide supervision as well as meals for students who do not have access to proper nutrition at home. Instruction will happen online, and the LAUSD will work with PBS to provide classes on TV.
LBUSD: All Long Beach Unified School district schools will close from March 16 through April 20.
Moorpark Unified: All schools will close starting March 17 to March 20.
Oak Park Unified: The district will close all schools, Oak Park Neighborhood School and Club Oak Park Extended Care Program beginning March 16 to March 20.
Beverly Hills Unified School District: Home learning for students starts March 24. BHUSD will physically shut down starting March 13 at 1 p.m. to April 5. The shutdown includes every school site and the district office.
Manhattan Beach Unified: Closing school campuses to students and shifting to online instruction starting March 16 and lasting a week or longer.
West Covina Unified School District: The district announced the closure of all schools after someone at West Covina High School tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The district said the individual is under quarantine and is doing well. Access to online learning is available to students on a voluntary basis via the district and school webpages.
Las Virgenes Unified School District: All schools will close March 16 and 17 but staff will still report in order to prepare for the likelihood of a district-wide closure. Middle and high school cafeterias will remain open those days to service free and reduced meals in the morning and at lunchtime. Field trips, concerts and other activities and gatherings are suspended at least through March 27.
Santa Monica - Malibu Unified School District: Closed for the next three weeks through April 3, then a two-week spring break, with plans to return on April 20.
Palos Verdes Unified: Schools are closing to students Friday, March 13 with reopening expected April 6.
La Canada School District: Schools closing starting Friday, March 13, expected to resume March 23.
Ventura Unified: Closed from March 16 to April 10.
Simi Valley Unified: All schools closed March 16 to March 27.
Conejo Valley USD: All schools closed March 16-20.
Immaculate Heart middle and high school: Shifting instruction to online starting March 16.
Providence High School, Burbank: Moving to online-only instruction from March 17 to April 9.
Phoenix Ranch school in Simi Valley: closed until at least March 20.
Capistrano Unified: Classes are continuing, but new guidelines are in place to cancel field trips, gatherings and sporting events.
Buckley School in Sherman Oaks is closed.
Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village will close. At-home virtual learning starts from March 16 to April 17.
Campbell Hall in Studio City will close starting Monday.
Oakwood Schools in North Hollywood and Valley Village will be closed Thursday and Friday. Spring Break starts the next week.
Harvard Westlake in Studio City is closed this week. Online-only classes begin next week.
Las Virgenes Unified Schools is canceling field trips, but previously scheduled events and sports will remain on the calendar until further notice.
Newhall School District will be closing all schools starting March 16 and resuming classes on April 13.
Riverside Unified will cancel classes and any student-related activities effective March 16 through Friday, April 3.
Catholic Schools in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties will close and move to remote learning effective Tuesday, March 17 through at least March 31.
Temecula Valley Unified will close schools/programs March 16 until further notice. Plan is to resume school April 6.
Murrieta Unified will close schools/programs March 16 until further notice.
Pasadena Unified will close schools to students March 16 through April 5. Schools will reopen for students on April 6.
Laurence School will switch to virtual learning through March 26.
Wesley School will close schools March 16 through March 18 and distance learning will then begin on March 19 through March 27
Newhall School District: will be closing all schools March 16 and extending for a period of three weeks. School classes will resume April 13.
Long Beach Unified School District will be closing all schools March 16 and resume April 20.
Oxnard School District will close all schools March 16 through March 20. To reopen on Monday, March 23.
Moorpark Unified will close all schools March 17 through March 20.
Oak Park Unified: will be closing all schools, Oak Park Neighborhood School, and Club Oak Park Extended Care Program to students from March 16 through Friday, March 20.
Beverly Hills Unified schools will be shut down until April 5. This includes every school site and the District Office. March 24, Home Learning for all BHUSD students will begin.
Manhattan Beach Unified will close campuses March 16, 2020, and will begin to provide instruction remotely
Palos Verdes Unified will close schools to students March 13 through April 3. Schools will reopen on April 6, 2020.
La Canada School District no school for K-12 starting March 13 through March 23.
Phoenix Ranch School - in Simi Valley - both campuses in Simi Valley closed through March 20.
Ventura Unified to close all schools beginning March 16 through April 10.
New Roads School- Santa Monica - will close March 16 and move to remote online learning. School will reopen April 13.
Lynwood Unified will close March 16
Providence High School - in Burbank - will close March 17.
Simi Valley Unified will close all schools March 16 to March 27.
Simi Valley Unified will close all schools March 16 through March 27. Will reopen on March 30
.
Wise School - in Bel Air - a parent (hasn't been on campus in past 2 weeks) may test positive - school closed - transitioning to online curriculum starting March 16.
Conejo Valley Unified will close schools March 16 through March 20.
Immaculate Heart High School & Middle School: Beginning March 16 instruction will transition to online.
Glendale Unified: All open house events this week have been postponed and we will be live streaming our Scholastic Bowl event this evening in lieu of having a live audience. Following spring break and extending through mid-April, Glendale Unified is postponing all events and activities that bring large groups of students, adults, and community members together, including open houses, assemblies, and field trips.
Las Virgenes Unified will be closing all schools March 16 and March 17 for staff in-service time to prepare for the likelihood of a district-wide closure. All field trips, activities, concerts, performances, conferences, and gatherings will be suspended through at least March 27. All athletic events will be canceled through Friday March 20. This includes both games and practices. On March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 all middle school and high school cafeterias will be open for Free & Reduced packaged meal service between 8a-9a and again from 11a - 1p. Elementary students may go to any middle or high school for their meals.
Burbank Schools - (public schools) will close schools for students from March 16 through March 30.
Oaks Christian-Westlake Village- Virtual learning starts March 16 - April 17.
Buckley School in Sherman Oaks closed
Campbell Hall- Studio City - closed starting March 16
Oakwood Schools- North Hollywood and Valley Village - closed on Thurs / Fri then spring break
Harvard Westlake - Studio City - closed this week - switching to online only next week
Capistrano Unified is closed March 16 through April 3.
West Covina Unified is closed until further notice.
Franklin Elementary -Santa Monica is closed until March 20.
City News Service contributed to this report.