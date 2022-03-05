Russian American living in SoCal worried about safety of sister stuck in Ukraine

It was a bittersweet day for Nikiina, who is Russian. She was happy to gain her citizenship but also worried about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Nikiina has family on both sides of the war.
She said she has family that is hiding underground and her sister lives in a city that has been hit hard by Russian forces. She last spoke to her sister six days ago.
RELATED: As more than 1 million flee, thousands from California look to head to Ukraine to fight
Since the start of the war, more than a million Ukrainians have fled the country into the safety of neighboring countries including many from Kharkov, which is also known as Kharkiv.
While Nikiina waits for news of her sister's fate, she and her son are critical of Vladimir Putin's war of aggression.
"I don't understand why he wants to attack Ukraine. For what?" Alex Nikiina said.
Alex, 20, says he came to the U.S. with his parents when he was 12. He is also working on gaining his citizenship.
More refugees are expected to flee the country with the opening of a humanitarian corridor for civilians to leave Ukrainian cities.
Nikiina is hopeful her sister's family will be among them.
RELATED: Ukrainian families in SoCal worry about loved ones as Russia's attack on Ukraine intensifies