Russian American living in SoCal worried about safety of sister stuck in Ukraine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11619099" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As more than 1-million flee, thousands of Bay Area Ukrainians are looking to head the opposite direction - to go home and fight against Russia.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11618366" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "We are asking them every day, texting: 'How are you guys?' Like, give me a few words." The Russian attack on Ukraine is taking a psychological toll on some families in Southern California.

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Eva Nikiina was among 40 others who gained their American citizenship during a naturalization ceremony in Calabasas Thursday afternoon.It was a bittersweet day for Nikiina, who is Russian. She was happy to gain her citizenship but also worried about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Nikiina has family on both sides of the war.She said she has family that is hiding underground and her sister lives in a city that has been hit hard by Russian forces. She last spoke to her sister six days ago.Since the start of the war, more than a million Ukrainians have fled the country into the safety of neighboring countries including many from Kharkov, which is also known as Kharkiv.While Nikiina waits for news of her sister's fate, she and her son are critical of Vladimir Putin's war of aggression."I don't understand why he wants to attack Ukraine. For what?" Alex Nikiina said.Alex, 20, says he came to the U.S. with his parents when he was 12. He is also working on gaining his citizenship.More refugees are expected to flee the country with the opening of a humanitarian corridor for civilians to leave Ukrainian cities.Nikiina is hopeful her sister's family will be among them.