COVID-19 takes its toll on Orange County employment numbers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on the economy across the Southland. In Orange County, the unemployment rate is a little more than 12%. And in Anaheim the number is even higher: 15%.

"The theme parks, the hotels, and then you throw in our convention center, is really the major driver of our economy," said Mike Lyster, Chief Communications Officer of Anaheim

The city of Anaheim sees an average of 25 million visitors a year. That number in 2020 has been cut by at least half.

While Downtown Disney has been able to reopen, with precautions in place, Anaheim and the Disneyland resort are still waiting on guidance from the state on reopening theme parks. Our parent company - Disney - says once guidelines are released - the resort will work with the state and county towards a reopening date.

There is light at the end of the tunnel, with the county moving into a new tier on the state's monitoring list this week.

