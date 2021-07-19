EDD representative answers most commonly asked questions about unemployment benefits

Eyewitness News spoke with Lorree Levy, Deputy Director of Public Affairs with the Employment Development Department, to answer some commonly asked questions.
When asked why it's so hard for many people to simply have a question answered, Levy says the department continues to experience a high volume of work.
"Imagine this flood of work that came in the beginning of the pandemic. That flood continues through the system, including when people come up at the end of their benefit year and that requires a whole other amount of work where we're trying to determine whether or not someone has enough in earnings to establish a new claim or return to some federal extension benefits."
"The workload continues to be at extremely high record-setting volume," she added.
Many of the questions people have, Levy says, often can be answered on the EDD's website. She recommends people take advantage of the website before reaching out by phone.
"We're doing everything we can to get people information and help people self-serve wherever possible, therefore those who really have more of the complex questions have an easier time getting to talk to our representatives on the phone," Levy said.
Watch the video in the media player above for more on EDD's reinstated rule that people must look for work to get jobless aid and more.
EDD says people must look for work to get jobless aid. So, what qualifies as looking for a job?