Close to 30,000 more jobs were added in LA County between March and April, report says

Los Angeles County's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped slightly to 4.9% in April.

City News Service
Saturday, May 20, 2023 12:57PM
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles County's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped slightly to 4.9% in April, down from a revised 5% in March, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The 4.9% rate was the same as April 2022.

In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers were not available, the April unemployment rate was 3%, down from 3.4% the previous month.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5% in April, 4.4% in March and 4.1% in April 2022. The comparable figures for the nation were 3.4% in April, 3.5% in March and 3.6% a year ago.

Total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 29,800 positions between March and April to reach more than 4.6 million.

The private education and health services sector led the way by adding 9,000 jobs, according to the EDD.

