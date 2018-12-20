Upland police warn residents of scam artists soliciting donations

Upland police are reminding residents to be vigilant of scam artists during the holidays.Detectives say they've already identified two individuals believed to have scammed multiple residents by going door-to-door asking for donations.The suspects who police say live in Upland have been questioned, but not arrested. They're believed to have targeted multiple cities."It's been through Rancho Cucamonga, Chino, Temple City, (and) Glendora now," said Upland police school resource officer Carlo Landivar.One Upland resident who caught the suspects on video at his front door said it happened on Monday, Dec. 10, just before 6 p.m., near the intersection of Mountain Avenue and 15th Street. He said the two people, who looked like teenagers, explained that they were raising money for the Regional Occupation Center at Upland High School."They explained to me that we can get you gift cards, but most of them will be mailed to you," said Ed Kubeck. "I just thought this sounds odd."According to the video, the two suspects were asking for a donation. Some of the money would go to the ROP program and the rest would be mailed back to the person making the donation in the form of gift cards.Kubeck didn't go for it, but police say several people have told them they gave money to the pair. Detectives said they've identified the suspects and have interviewed them. The investigation is continuing.Upland High School's ROP program does not ask for donations.Anyone who's had similar encounters with the suspects is asked to call the Upland police department.