US airman killed in vehicle accident while on patrol in Kuwait identified as Anaheim native

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A U.S. airman who was killed in a "single-vehicle non-combat related accident" while conducting a routine patrol in Kuwait on Saturday has been identified as a 26-year-old man from Anaheim, officials said.Senior Airman Jason Khai Phan, 26, of Anaheim, died Saturday while on patrol outside the perimeter of Ali Al Salem Air Base, the Department of Defense said in a statement.Two other airmen were injured in the incident, according to Air Forces Central. They were transported to a hospital at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with non-life threatening injuries.Phan was assigned to the 66th Security Forces Squadron, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass.His squadron was in Kuwait as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led mission fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria."Our thoughts are with the Phan family and all he touched in his all-too-short life," the city of Anaheim said in a statement. "We honor Phan for his service to our nation and the world and for representing Anaheim with dignity and valor."Further details about the accident were not known.The cause of the accident is under investigation.