U.S. soccer player Allie Long's L.A. hotel room burglarized

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Allie Long, a soccer player on the United States women's national team, had jewelry, money and other items stolen from her Los Angeles hotel room, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

One of the items stolen, a key to New York City that she was given as part of Wednesday's World Cup celebration, will be replaced.

Long's room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel was burglarized when she and her husband left the room Wednesday night and the door was left ajar. The couple realized the items were missing Thursday.

There was no sign of forced entry into the room because the door was ajar.

"After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room. Do you make copies @NYCMayor ? I would love a new one," Long tweeted late Thursday.


Bill de Blasio replied: "Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors! We got you covered."



Long was at the ESPYs with other members of the U.S. women's national team Wednesday. The team won its fourth World Cup title last week.

The Los Angeles Police Department is reviewing video from the hotel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylos angelesburglarycelebritysoccer
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Immigration law firm worker says silent raids in SoCal have already begun
SoCal heat wave drives temperatures up to triple digits in some areas
FBI investigating rogue deputy group at East L.A. sheriff's station
R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges
3 Hollywood nightclubs charged with public safety violations
Porter Ranch park could be renamed after 'E.T.' movie
Earthquake rattles Washington state, followed by aftershock
Show More
VIDEO: Burger King manager told 'go back to Mexico' by customer
Gas explosion levels KFC restaurant in North Carolina
Woman dies after found shot near Long Beach courthouse
Palmdale boy death: Noah kept in parents' home despite court order
Woman orders 'Moana' cake but instead gets marijuana cake
More TOP STORIES News