Former USC football player charged with raping 2 women

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A former USC football player was arrested Wednesday for allegedly raping two college students from USC and UCLA, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

Joshua Fred James Jackson Jr., 21, is charged with three felony counts of forcible rape and one felony count of forcible sexual penetration, according to a statement released by the District Attorney's Office.

He allegedly raped a USC classmate at her apartment in March and a UCLA student at his apartment sometime between June 1 and Sept. 1, 2020, according to the District Attorney's Office.

He is set to be arraigned sometime this week in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom.

"These brave women made the difficult decision to come forward and report their assault. Now it's our turn to ensure that justice is done,'' District Attorney George Gascón said in the statement announcing the charges. "We will do everything we can to hold the person responsible accountable for his actions.''

Authorities were asking that any other potential alleged victims contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 323-290-2976 or 877-LAPD-24-7.

