USC swim coach Jeremy Kipp resigns amid allegations of abusive behavior toward athletes

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- USC head swim coach Jeremy Kipp, who had been on administrative leave amid allegations of abusive behavior toward athletes, has resigned, the school announced Sunday.

"Due to the difficulty of these last few months, I have informed athletic director Mike Bohn that I believe it is best for me to separate from the program at this time," Kipp said in a statement released by USC.

"I'd like to thank Mike for giving me the opportunity to lead the Trojans during a most unprecedented time in the history of NCAA sports. I am proud of the staff that I assembled and what we were able to accomplish in such a short time. Both the men's and women's programs are again competing at the highest level while achieving academic success in the classroom. I look forward to watching the Trojans' continued success at the Pac-12 and NCAA Championships for years to come. I am forever grateful for the support I've received from many of the athletes I've coached in my career."

Associate head coach Lea Maurer will lead the USC men's and women's swim programs until a permanent replacement is hired. Both teams are ranked No. 11 nationally with matching 5-2 records, and are looking toward the NCAAChampionships in Atlanta. The women will compete March 16-19, and the men March 23-26.

"We appreciate Jeremy's nearly 10 years of service to our swim programs. We wish him well in his future endeavors," Bohn said.

USC announced last October that Kipp had been placed on administrative leave, with Maurer taking the reins. He was in his second season as the Trojans' head swim coach.

The exact nature of the allegations were not specified, but the OC Register reported that there were multiple instances being investigated. In April 2021, SwimSwam.com reported that Kipp allegedly kicked a water bottle, which ended up hitting a swimmer in the face.

