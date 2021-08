LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the upcoming football season, and for the first time since 2004, the public will be able to buy alcohol at USC home football games at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.USC says fans who are 21 and older with valid identification will be able to buy up to two alcoholic drinks per transaction at concession stands.Beer and wine sales will be discontinued at the end of the third quarter. Fans are expected to abide by the Coliseum's Fan Code of Conduct.The move follows a similar announcement that rival UCLA will allow beer and wine sales at The Rose Bowl this year