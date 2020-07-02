USC to resume most classes online in fall semester amid coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The University of Southern California will resume its fall schedule with almost all undergraduate classes held online, school officials announced Wednesday.
The school had previously planned to have in-person classes resume in August. But with coronavirus cases surging once again in California, school officials say they are seeking to keep students safe.
"Given the continuing safety restrictions and limited densities permissible on campus, our undergraduate students primarily or exclusively will be taking their courses online in the fall term, and on-campushousing andactivities will be limited," school officials wrote in a letter to students and staff.
"While not what we hoped, we are nowrecommending all undergraduates take their courses online, and reconsider living on or close to campus this semester.We are continuing with limited in-person, on-campus activity because we believe we can keep students, researchers, staff, and faculty safe with our low-density plan."
USC also plans to limit on-campus housing to about half its normal capacity, with one student per bedroom. Some rooms will be left vacant in case quarantine space is needed.
UCLA recently announced that many of its classes would also be held online this fall, with an estimated 15% to 20% held in-person, including laboratory work and performing arts.
UCLA also plans to have limited on-campus housing to lower the density of the student population.
