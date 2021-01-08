Society

USFS extends campground closures in 12 forests in California

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The United States Forest Service has extended a "developed campground closure'' at a dozen national forests in California, including the Angeles National Forest, it was announced on Thursday.

The closures will "provide consistent COVID-19 mitigation response in accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home orders,'' a USFS statement said.

"These Regional Orders will be in effect through January 29.''

The closed campgrounds are in California's Greater Sacramento, Southern and San Joaquin zones, and include Angeles NF, Cleveland NF, Eldorado NF, Inyo NF, Los Padres NF, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Plumas NF, San Bernardino NF, Sequoia NF, Sierra NF, Stanislaus NF and the Tahoe NF.

However, day use of the national forests will remain open "for the health and welfare of Californians,'' the USFS said.

"We urge all visitors to follow CDC guidelines to recreate responsibly and check with your local national forests before visiting,'' the USFS said.
