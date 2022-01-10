Valentina Orellana Peralta: Funeral set for teen killed by LAPD stray bullet in Burlington store

Valentina Orellana Peralta was killed just days before Christmas after police opened fire on an assault suspect inside the store - an incident that has sparked calls for justice and for the police officer that fired the bullet to face legal consequences.
Her funeral is set for 11 a.m. at CIty of Refuge Church in Gardena. The Rev. Al Sharpton will officiate the service and deliver the eulogy.
The family's lawyers, Ben Crump and Rahul Ravipudi, will also speak at the funeral and repeat their call for justice for Valentina, who was killed in a dressing room while shopping with her mother for a Christmas dress on Dec. 23.
Mother of teen killed by LAPD tearfully recounts shooting, aftermath
A public viewing for Valentina was on Saturday at Angelus Funeral Home on Crenshaw Boulevard in the Leimert Park area of Los Angeles. Later Saturday, a group of demonstrators marched from the Burlington store on Laurel Canyon Boulevard to the Los Angeles Police Department's North Hollywood station on Burbank Boulevard to demand justice over the girl's killing. At 2 p.m. Monday, many of those same activists will have a drive-by caravan at Attorney General Rob Bonta's downtown Los Angeles office.
Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday that the city will "look comprehensively" at everything including training, tactics and policies in its investigation into the killing. Three Los Angeles City Council members on Friday also introduced a motion aimed at ensuring public transparency during the investigation.
City News Service contributed to this report.