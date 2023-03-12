A standoff involving an armed man and sheriff's deputies continued Sunday morning at a home in the San Gabriel Valley -- nearly 48 hours after the suspect exchanged gunfire with deputies and opened fire on pedestrians, authorities said.

Valinda standoff continues nearly 48 hours after shootout between armed man and LASD deputies

VALINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- A standoff involving an armed man and sheriff's deputies continued Sunday morning at a home in the San Gabriel Valley -- nearly 48 hours after the suspect exchanged gunfire with deputies and opened fire on pedestrians, authorities said.

Residents in the surrounding area were forced to stay elsewhere for a second straight night Saturday after the standoff, which began shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday, triggered evacuations.

The incident began when the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a report about someone firing shots at passersby in Valinda's 16900 block of Wing Lane.

The man opened fire on deputies when they arrived at the scene, a sheriff's spokesperson said.

"When they arrived, they were met with gunfire by the suspect," said Deputy Miguel Meza. "Deputies returned fire at that time. The suspect barricaded himself inside that residence. We don't know if that residence is his or family members."

There was no indication that anyone was struck by gunfire, but a lengthy standoff ensued. The department's Special Enforcement Bureau was called to assist deputies and convince the suspect to surrender peacefully.

Some residents were stunned by the length of standoff.

"It's still ongoing, all night... That is just crazy. It's crazy and sad," Janet Torres said Saturday.

It was still ongoing as of 7 a.m. Sunday.

"At this time, residents are still unable to access the crime area," the LASD said. "We urge everyone to stay away from the area for precaution and their safety."

One woman was taken to a hospital from the scene with injuries unrelated to the shooting, sheriff's officials said. The woman's condition was unclear, as were the nature of her injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Sheriff Robert Luna visited with displaced residents Saturday afternoon and tweeted: "I understand this is a difficult time for the #Valinda community & appreciate the public's patience. Thank you to @RedCrossLA."

The sheriff's Industry station coordinated with the La Puente School Police and the Red Cross to provide temporary accommodations at Workman High School, at 16303 Temple Ave. in Industry, for residents who were temporarily displaced during the barricade.

The Red Cross can be reached at 800-675-5799.

City News Service contributed to this report.